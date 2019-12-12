Plennie V. Preisel, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Plennie V. Preisel, 88, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Monday morning, December 9, 2019.

Mr. Preisel was born September 18, 1931, in New Castle, the last of eight children to Joseph F. and Mary E. (Welsh) Preisel. According to his father, Joseph, after having their eighth and final child, he said that will be “Plennie,” hence earning his unique name. Plennie was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1950 graduate of New Castle High School.

For 32 years, Plennie was the produce and grocery manager of Kroger Super Market in New Castle. He later worked as a manager at the Country Fair Food Store and Fulkerson Construction, both in New Castle.

A proud veteran, Plennie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was also a member of American Legion Post 343, New Castle.

His beloved wife of 67 years, the former Betty J. Scott, whom he married October 8, 1952, passed away just nine days ago, November 30, 2019.

He is survived by two daughters, Betsy (Jerry) Neal, of Rossiter, Pennsylvania and Karen (Carl) Smith, of New Castle; three grandchildren, Kristi Neal, Rossiter, Pennsylvania; Dr. Kelly (Scott) Owens, Corsica, Pennsylvania and Kyle Neal, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and wife, Plennie was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Patrick and Charles Preisel and infant Thomas Preisel; three sisters, Leona Horchler, Rosella Teach and Lillian Fulkerson and a special nephew, Gilbert Horchler.

Memorial donations may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

In keeping with his wishes, all services were held privately.

Interment took place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.