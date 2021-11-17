Pietro Lombardi, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pietro Lombardi, 68, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was surrounded by his children.

Mr. Lombardi was born October 10, 1953, in Roccaromana, Italy, the son of the late Giuseppe and Cristina Margherita (Maiorano) Lombardi.

In 1971, following his high school graduation, he moved to the United States.

Pietro then began working for Valley Mold, Hubbard, Ohio until its closing.

He attended New Castle School of Trades earning a degree in welding.

He ultimately became a self-employed general contractor.

Pietro was an active member of the Italian Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed socializing, playing bocce and holding the office as a trustee. He was also a social member of the Sons of Italy in Sharon, PA.

Pietro enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing soccer in his youth and coached his sons’ soccer teams at St. Joseph’s School and in the former SAYSA (Shenango Area Youth Soccer Association) League.

He is survived by his former wife, Angela (Conti), whom he married September 25, 1982; a daughter, Cristina Indick and her husband, Sean, of Wexford; two sons, Joseph Lombardi and his wife, Cynthia Waugaman, of Columbus, Ohio and Christopher Lombardi and his fiancée, Teddi Maslowski, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. He also has three grandchildren, AnnMaria, Michael and Owen Indick and a brother, Luigi Lombardo and his wife, Anna and their two daughters, Margherita and Marialuisa Lombardo, of Caserta, Italy. He is also survived by his two aunts, Phyllis Lombardi and Mary Benvicivengo, of Brookfield, Ohio and his cousin, Luigi Lombardi of Masury, Ohio.

According to Pietro’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Interment will be in Cimitero Di Statigliano Di Roccaromano, Italy.

