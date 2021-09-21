Phyllis S. Saginak, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis S. Saginak, 94, of Neshannock Township passed away Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Phyllis was born January 12, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Monroe O. and Sara (Groucutt) Smith.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Shenango High School in 1945.

Primarily a homemaker, Phyllis worked with her family’s business, Smith Dairy, prior to the birth of her children. In addition to the milk business, it was a well-known restaurant on the Old Butler Road in Shenango Township in the 1940’s and 50’s. Later in life, she enjoyed working in the Neshannock High School cafeteria for 19 years, retiring in 1988. As the “cookie window lady” she was well loved by all the students.

Phyllis was a member of Third UP Church in New Castle, and in recent years attended Northminster Presbyterian Church in Neshannock Township.

Phyllis’ most treasured times were spent with her beloved family. Since she was a child, she loved spending time at the family cottage at Findley Lake, New York.

Her beloved husband of 69 years, Michael R. Saginak, whom she married February 23, 1952, preceded her in death on March 5 of this year.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, M. Alan Saginak (Kelli) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; Thomas L. Saginak (Karen) of Findley Lake, New York; and a daughter, Lori A. Saginak of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; a brother, Richard C. “Dick” Smith (Martha) of St. Petersburg, Florida; two sisters-in-law, JoAnne Saginak of New Castle and Marian Showalter of Mission Viejo, California; three grandsons, Shane Saginak, Riley Saginak and Avery Saginak; one step-granddaughter, Andrea Gompertz and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be immediately following at noon, in the funeral home, with Pastor Chuck Fombelle, officiating.

Interment will be at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.