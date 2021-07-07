Phyllis Marie Barr, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Marie Barr, a 64-year resident of Girard, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, July 4, 2021, in her home following a brief illness. She was 91.

Mrs. Barr was born May 31, 1930, in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie (McCarty) Mudge.

A banker for 47 years, Phyllis was the manager at the 1350 Fifth Ave Dollar Bank in Youngstown, Ohio for the last 12 years of her career. She retired in 1994.

Surviving is a daughter, Judy L.Mindicino and her husband Frank, of Sharon; a granddaughter, Anna Marie Mindicino and her boyfriend Joseph Trani, of Sharon; and Phyllis’ companion, Dick Baker, of Girard, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Barr.

Per Phyllis’ wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.