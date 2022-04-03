SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Mae “Toots” Maykowski, 92, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 1, 2022.

Mrs. Maykowski was born June 13, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of Thomas and Goldetta (Kennedy) Lawler.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon schools.

A homemaker, Phyllis dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children and their home. She also worked alongside her husband, Bill, delivering the Sharon Herald for more than 20 years.

Her beloved husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Maykowski, whom she married November 3, 1946, preceded her in death January 22, 2007.

Phyllis was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and formerly a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

In addition to playing BINGO, watching game shows and completing crossword puzzles, she especially enjoyed getting together with her friends for their weekly card games. Above all else, Phyllis loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

Her kindness and endless compassion for others will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Phyllis is survived by six children, Beverly Mayler of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, William “Bill” Maykowski (Patricia) of Uniontown, Ojio, Terry Maykowski (Becki) of Sharpsville, Debra Kane (Gary) of Greenville, Dennis Maykowski of Sharon and Maureen Maykowski of Sharpsville; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Derr and Kathleen Cantrell; a son, Robert Maykowski; a grandson and two great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.