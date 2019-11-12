Phyllis L. Rogan, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Rogan, 80, of Sharpsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Miss Rogan was born September 27, 1939, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Sabo) Rogan.

She was a 1958 graduate of Farrell High School.

She began her working career as a bookkeeper at the former Moss Furniture, Farrell, and later was the office manager at the former Meco-Matic, Brookfield, OH. Phyllis retired with more than 30 years of employment from B&I Management, Youngstown, Ohio, where she was an accountant.

Phyllis was an active member of the former Grace Lutheran Church, Farrell, where she was the secretary for 25 years.

In her younger years, she bowled in leagues at Sunset Lanes, Farrell. She also enjoyed exercising, walking, traveling and needle point. Later in life, Phyllis liked to travel to Atlantic City to watch horse racing and bird watching at the Shenango Dam.

She is survived by a sister, Mardella Stewart, of Sharon; a brother, Pete Rogan and his wife Jean, of Fort Myers, Florida; a niece, Diane Dalessandro; two nephews, Duane Dalessandro and Tim Miller and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Mae Dalessandro, Betty Milich and Shirley Dogan and a brother, Michael Rogan.

In keeping with her wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.