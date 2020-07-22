Phyllis Elaine Sexton, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Elaine Sexton, 81, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of St. Cloud, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Hospice of the Valley, Poland, Ohio.

Ms. Sexton was born April 22, 1939, in Hornell, New York, a daughter of the late Chester James and Evelyn (Hollister) Guthrie.

She was a 1958 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She was employed as a waitress and retail associate throughout the Shenango Valley and most recently worked for Walmart in St. Cloud.

Phyllis deeply loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She was formerly a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, St. Cloud, Living Waters Community Church, Brookfield and currently attended Liberty Bible Church, Vienna, Ohio.

A giving person, she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army, in particular, “ringing the bell” during the holiday season. Phyllis looked forward to thrift shopping and considered others junk her treasures. She also collected bears, bells, coffee cups, dolls and salt and pepper shakers.

As someone full of life, she was proud of the nickname she earned “Trouble.”

She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Sexton of Hubbard, Ohio and Lisa (Kevin) Seaton of Mabelvale, Arkansas; two sons, James (Luella) Sexton of Masury, Ohio and Donald (Terrie) Sexton of El Paso, Texas; eight grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer), Stephanie (Mathew), Michelle (Jason), James Jr., Tyler, Nikki (John), LeAnna (Justin) and Matthew and 16 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Jeremiah, Tyler, Darryn, Gillian (Mikey), Haylee, Michael III, Stephanie, Jake, Cheyenne, Hailey, Payton, Emerson, Steven, Sawyer and Judah. She will also be missed by three sisters, Essie (John) Lehotay of Masury, Marilyn Tuosto of Sharon and Ruth (Wally) Laird of Brookfield; a brother, Gerald Guthrie of Masury; many nieces and nephews; her precious fur baby, Tinkerbell the Chihuahua whom she loved to spoil and a special friend, Tom Keddy.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her former husband, Harold Glynn Sexton; an infant son, Harold Glynn Sexton, Jr.; two sisters, Sally Kloss and Jackie Pezzatta and three brothers, Chester, Wesley and infant, Jessie Guthrie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Noon – 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A private funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Andy Lake, with Liberty Bible Church, Vienna.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

