Phillip Paoletta, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Paoletta, 81, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Paoletta was born January 4, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Michele and Anna Mary (Cunti) Paoletta. A lifelong area resident, he attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon.

For 41 years, Phil was employed by Sharon Tube, where he began as an oiler and retired as a cranemen.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed spending time working in his vegetable garden and canning peppers. In his youth, he loved racing cars at Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio and later was a collector and purveyor of classic automobiles. He was proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed listening to Italian music and attending Italian festivals.

He is survived by a daughter, Connie (Matthew) Lanshcak-Pentz, Mineral Ridge, Ohio; a son, Phillip Paoletta, Jr., South Carolina and a grandson, Ryan Pentz. Also surviving are a sister, Angeline Triggiani, Sharon; a brother, Anthony Paoletta, Mercer and two sisters-in-law, Theresa Paoletta, Hermitage and Betty Paoletta, Brookfield.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Magnu and Lucy Flood and four brothers, Marco, Louie, Frankie and Fred Paoletta.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral service and burial will take place privately.

Interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.