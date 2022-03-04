SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Faber, 73, of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Faber was born August 11, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Sansone) Faber.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sharpsville High School and enjoyed attending varsity sporting events and supporting the Blue Devils throughout his life.

Phil retired as the assistant warehouse manager of Goldstein Furniture, Hermitage. He previously worked for McLean Trucking, West Middlesex and Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Phil was of the Catholic faith.

An avid golfer, he loved spending time on the course with his brother, Tom Faber and two dear friends, Jim Raykie and Scott Blair. Phil was a huge fan of Cleveland sports and during his younger years, enjoyed competing in several local softball leagues.

A devoted husband, father and “Papa,” he loved nothing more than caring for his family and spending time with all of them.

His beloved wife of 51 years, Martha J. (Newton) Faber, whom he married June 20, 1970, survives at home in Sharpsville.

Phil is also survived by two daughters, Tracy Loutzenhiser (Scott), Fredonia and Stephanie Faber, Sharpsville; two brothers, Tom Faber, Hermitage and Richard Faber (Linda), of Michigan; four grandchildren, Nicole Spohn (Nick), Jamie Reagle (Jessica), Caden and Chasz Loutzenhiser and four great-grandchildren, Maddison, Ryleigh, Peyton and Mason.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Faber and two brothers, Ray and Bob Faber.

Memorial donations may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation, online at: wish.org.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.