Phillip F. Scardina, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip F. Scardina, Jr., 69, formerly of Farrell, peacefully went to be with the Lord, Friday morning, November 15, 2019, in Caprice Health Care Center, North Lima, Ohio.

Mr. Scardina was born June 13, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Phillip and Belva (Young) Scardina.

At the age of 10, Phillip suffered a traumatic brain injury following a case of encephalitis.

Prior to his disability, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, football, swimming and bowling. He also loved playing cards and shooting pool with his grandpa, Fred Young.

Later in life, Phillip and his mother would often read the bible and pray together.

He was survived by two sisters, Judith Reaney-Cole and her husband Al, of Hermitage and Carol Kraus, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; a twin brother, John Scardina and his wife Marlene, of Sharpsville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by an infant brother, Francis Fredrick Scardina.

All services were held privately.

Arrangements were handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.