SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Philip “Phil” James Ryan, 87, of Sharpsville, passed away Monday morning, October 23, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Ryan was born on June 1, 1936, and was the son of John and Louise Ryan.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1954 and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Phil was employed as a machinist at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Upon the plant’s closure, he oversaw the maintenance at the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

His happiest moments were when he was working outside, enjoying nature, or spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, “Marge” Ryan, whom he married on August 24, 1957; three daughters, Lynn (James) Williams of New Wilmington, Judy (Paul) Radkowski of West Middlesex and Maureen (Dan) Goncz of Hermitage; a brother John Ryan of Hermitage; 13 grandchildren, Paul (Rose) Radkowski, Jacquelyn (Kingsley) Evarts, Adam (Lauren) Radkowski, Michael (Kaylee) Janusko, Elaine (Dustin) Grayson, Katie Radkowski (Daniel Rinear), Ryan Janusko, Maggie (Peter) Canning, Brigid (Tony) Tebaldi, Daniel and Noah Lapikas and Linger and Mei Williams and 15 great-grandchildren, Rachel, Anna, Joseph and Sarah Radkowski, Grace, Patrick, Leo and JJ Tebaldi, Miller Kate, Hayes Radkowski, Ella and Claire Janusko, James and Ellie Canning and Addie Rinear.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kathleen Janusko Summers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, on Saturday, October 28 in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

