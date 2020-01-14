Philip Bruce Monteson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Bruce Monteson, 78, of Hermitage, formerly of Dubois, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, in Crawford County Care Center, Saegertown, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Monteson was born September 15, 1941 in Farrell, a son of the late Philip John and Wilda (Ellis) Monteson.

He was a 1959 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage and later studied industrial engineering at Youngstown State University.

Philip served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a production manager at Metaldyne, St. Marys, Pennsylvania and previously worked at Greenville Steel Car Company and General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury.

Philip was a master mason, he was a member of the Grove City Free and Accepted Masons.

An avid outdoorsman and true student of nature, he loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed reading.

His wife, Linda Monteson, passed away exactly 11 years earlier on January 8, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Matthew (Shannon) Monteson; a brother, Gary Monteson and two grandchildren, Ally and Hunter.

In keeping with Philip’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 15, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.