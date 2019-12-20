Peter R. Babnis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter R. Babnis, formerly of Hermitage, passed away under hospice care at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Halquist Memorial Hospital, Arlington, Virginia. He was 95.

Mr. Babnis was born October 8, 1924, in Mercer, a son of the late Joseph F. and Anna (Koczan) Babnis.

He was a 1941 graduate of Farrell High School and attended John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio.

Pete retired in 1989 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Occupational & Industrial Safety where he was employed for 18 years as a Supervisor of Safety in Construction. He previously owned and operated Babnis Builders, Inc. as a self-employed construction worker for 25 years.

Pete was a longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 684, Sharon and was a 4th degree member of its Sharon Assembly. He was a former member of the AFL-CIO, Carpenters Local #268, the American Federation of State & Municipal Employees (AFSME) and served nine years on the Pennsylvania Industrial Board. He also served on the board of directors at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage.

Pete enjoyed golfing, reading and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

His wife, the former Regina M. Krent, whom he married May 28, 1949, passed away May 4, 1988.

Surviving are: four daughters, Bonnie A. Kinch and her husband William, of Elizabethville, Pennsylvania, Linda L. Babnis and her husband Charles Nemetz, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Mary Lou Sanata and her husband Chuck, of Falls Church, Virginia and Lisa A. Baltz, of South Riding, Virginia; a son, Peter J. Babnis and his wife Sheila, of St. George, Utah; 8 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Pete was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Joseph, Stanley and Daniel Babnis; a sister, Velma Balut and a son-in-law, Dave Baltz.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Capital Caring, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 (Capitalcaring.org). Please request donations go to Halquist Memorial Inpatient Unit in memory of Peter Babnis.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., as celebrant.

Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.