Peter “Peepaw” Julian, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Peepaw” Julian, 91, a longtime resident of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2021, in Ohio Living Lake Vista, Cortland, Ohio, where he had resided for the past three years.

Mr. Julian was born May 26, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael J. and Frances (Trochio) Julian.

A 1948 graduate of East Side High School, Youngstown, Ohio, he also earned an associate’s degree in business from Youngstown College.

For many years, Peter was employed as a wholesale food broker for the Kroehle Company, Cleveland, Ohio. Throughout his youth and as a young man, he loved working for the family’s business, Julian Bakery, located on the East Side of Youngstown, Ohio.

Peter was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, and formerly a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

He was also a member of the Optimist Club, Brookfield, Ohio.

An avid Bocci player, Peter participated in league at the Wheatland American Legion.

Peter was a gifted artist and very well-known for his cartoon drawings. His grandchildren adored the personalized drawings he would send in their birthday and holiday cards.

His wife, Eleanor (Nicastro) Julian, whom he married July 6, 1957, preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by a daughter, Beth (Laurence) McLaughlin, Smithfield, Virginia; a son, Todd (Mindy) Julian, Mesa, Arizona; a step-sister, Marie Julian; six grandchildren, Sean, Brooke, Brianna, Alexandra, Kiana and Larry, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Amelia.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brookfield Fire Dept., 774 SR 7 NE, Brookfield, OH 44403; or Youngstown State University; online at https://ysufoundation.org/.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Truong and the entire Ohio Living Lake Vista Staff, and his in-home caretaker Tammy, for their exceptional kindness and care.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.