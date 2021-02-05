Peter Nick Pananos, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Nick Pananos, 68, of Neshannock Township, passed away with his wife and daughters at his side Thursday afternoon, February 4, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Pananos was born April 21, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Nick and Argero (Hatziantoniou) Pananos.

He was a 1970 graduate of Grove City High School, he also earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Grove City College.

A self-employed businessman, Peter owned and operated a restaurant in Grove City for more than 20 years.

Peter was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Neshannock Township.

A true patriarch, he dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Peter was a devout husband, father and papou. His three daughters and six grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life.

His wife of 41 years, the former Janet Marie Minster, whom he married June 3, 1979, survives at home.

Also surviving are his three daughters, Audrey M. (Michael) Savakis, New Castle, Evie A. (Christos) Simoudis, Warren, Ohio and Nicole P. (Dino) Mitsos, also New Castle; a sister, Betty (Paraschos) Diakanthou, Rhodes, Greece and six grandchildren, Georgios Savakis, Vasilia and Anna Simoudis and Vangelis, Aristotle and Sevastianos Mitsos.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 315 W. Englewood Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105.

A private funeral will take place in St. George Orthodox Church, with Rev. Fr. Michael Gavrilos, as celebrant.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Peter Nick Pananos, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.