Peter H. Bonacci, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter H. Bonacci, 83, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Bonacci was born August 4, 1936, in Farrell, a son of the late Joseph Charles and Maria (Spadafora) Bonacci.

After attending Farrell High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for two years.

Pete retired from the Wheatland Tube Company in 1990, where he was the General Foreman of Plant Labor. Following retirement, he returned to the company to work as a consultant and assist with acquisitions. During this time, he also traveled to Italy to purchase new coupling machines, and trained the plant’s employees to operate them after they were installed in Wheatland.

Pete was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was a member of the Italian Home, Farrell, where he enjoyed playing bocce. He also loved hunting and traveling.

His wife of 58 years, the former Mary C. Arcuri, whom he married August 26, 1961, survives at home.

Also surviving are three daughters, Joanne Titus and her husband Jeff, Transfer; Debbie Stefanak, Hermitage; and Mary Bleier and her husband Brad, Wassenaar, Netherlands; a son, Joe Bonacci and his wife Beth, Charleston, South Carolina; a sister, Josephine Arcuri, Farrell; ten grandchildren, Tyler and Gabriala Titus, T.J. Stefanak, Bennett Bonacci and Katarina, Rachel, Grace, Peter, Sarah and Baxter Bleier and great-granddaughter, AvaLee Titus.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by three sisters, Angeline Johnson and Theresa Fleet and infant Angela Bonacci and two brothers, Anthony and Joseph Bonacci.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, specifically Sue, Brook and Gwen. Additionally, they would like to thank April Richardson, for treating “Mr. Pete” with such exceptional care and kindness.

Calling hours: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Services: Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

