WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter B. Chiccarino, 82, of West Middlesex passed away suddenly Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Chiccarino was born August 30, 1940, in Sharon, the only son of the late Samuel Chiccarino, Esq. and Nora (Upton) Chiccarino.

A 1958 graduate of Farrell High School, he later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

His beloved wife of 52 years, Ann (Keery) Chiccarino, whom he married in Lisburn, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on September 18, 1970, survives at their home in West Middlesex.

Peter was a dear father to two daughters, Julie-Anne Chiccarino, Esq. (Chris), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Chiccarino, Esq. (Taj), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and a son, Christopher Chiccarino (Candice), West Middlesex. He was adored by his two granddaughters, Ryan, Dylan, and a grandson, Callan. Peter is mourned by three sisters, Tish Chiccarino, Tampa, Florida, DeDe Achenbach (Carl), Winter Haven, Florida, Louisa Chiccarino, Pembroke Pines, Florida; and two sisters-in-law, June Stephens, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and Jacqueline Churchill (Paul), County Durham, England. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.