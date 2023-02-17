

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Penny L. Perkins, 57, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her parents and siblings at her side Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023, following a courageous 17-year battle with chronic kidney disease.

Ms. Perkins was born August 25, 1965, in New Castle, a daughter of Marsha (Davis) Perkins and Russell and Dorothy Perkins, her beloved stepmother.

A 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School, Penny earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary and Special Education from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

In her early years, Penny was employed by the ARC of Mercer County in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for several years. For the majority of her career, she worked as the Early Intervention Coordinator for the Farrell School District. Penny had most recently been working at the Subway located within North City Plaza in Neshannock Township.

Penny was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle, where she participated in the Daughters of the King and served on numerous church committees.

Her family and friends were always the top priority in her life, and she especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

An avid reader, Penny was also very artistic by nature and enjoyed crafting.

In addition to her parents, Russ and Dorothy, of Neshannock Township, she is survived by her beloved sister, Terry Perkins, with whom she made her home in New Castle; two brothers, Joe Wright (Holly), of New Castle, and Donald Wright (Susan), of Hopewell, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Emily and Beckie Wright, and Abbi Barr (Jake); two nephews, Jake Wright and Jessie Wright (fiancé, Allie); an aunt, Carolyn Natcher; and two uncles, Jack Natcher (Lanny) and Jim Davis (Lettie).

Penny was preceded in death by her mother, Marsha Perkins, in April of 1984.

Memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St., New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral liturgy with communion will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Trinity Episcopal Church, with Rev. Erin Betz Shank, presiding.

Entombment: Trinity Episcopal Columbarium.

