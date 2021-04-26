Peggy R. Grace, Hermitage, PA

Peggy R. Grace,77, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, Sharpsville and Hermitage, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Peggy was born January 24, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Black) McKeel. She was a 1961 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Peggy spent her career working in women’s fashion. She managed the former Eliza B and later managed an Ann Taylor store. Because of her knowledge, she also taught college classes in fashion and design.

Peggy was a former member of the Sharpsville United Methodist Church and the Mentor (Ohio) United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School.

She was an avid card player and, in her younger years, was a member of a bowling league.

She loved to travel, particularly to the beach, where she enjoyed watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee. Her favorite destinations were Jamaica and Hawaii. She also enjoyed the Halloween season, and used her skills as a seamstress to not only make clothing but Halloween costumes for her family.

Peggy will be remembered by many for her kindness, caring for others and how much she loved life.

She is survived by a daughter, Krissy Cilas and her husband Dave, of Sharpsville; a son, Kevin Grace and his wife Lori, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Nick Grace, Samantha Cilas and her fiancé Gernie Parker and Josh Cilas and his wife Stacy and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her long-time partner, Rich Musacchio, of Willouby, Ohio; two sisters, Martha “Marcy” McKeel, of Texas, and Kelly Ward and her husband Curt, of Hermitage; three brothers, Robert “Mickey” McKeel and his wife April, of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, Jeffery McKeel and his wife Shirley, of Alabama and Charles McKeel and his wife Terri, of Sharpsville; her former husband, John Grace, of Sharpsville and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3871 East State St., Hermitage, PA 16148; or Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 148 East Shenango St., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.