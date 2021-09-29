Peggy Joan Watters, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Joan Watters, 89, a former lifelong resident of Shenango Township, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 26, 2021. She had resided at Clen Moore place in recent years.

Mrs. Watters was born April 17, 1932, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John I. and Mae C. (Rennie) Floyd.

She was a 1949 graduate of New Castle High School where she was a varsity cheerleader.

Primarily a homemaker, Peggy also worked alongside her husband, Don, at their family owned business, Watters’ Cemetery Memorials in New Castle.

Peggy was a former member of Third Presbyterian Church, New Castle, where she volunteered and baked at many of the church fundraisers.

She also served on the board of directors at the former Almira Home on East Washington Street.

An exceptional cook and baker, Peggy also enjoyed working in her yard and around the home during her younger years. Above all else, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 61 years, Donald R. Watters, Sr., whom she married December 22, 1949, preceded her in death September 20, 2011.

Peggy is survived by two daughters, Terry “Tata” Watters and Lori (Todd) Gricks, all of Shenango Township; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Jack) Hardesty, Todd (Morgan) Gricks, Donnie (Julie) Watters and Tyler (Marcello Beneccio) Gricks and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Watters, Jr. and a granddaughter, Brittany Watters.

A private graveside service was held by the family at Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

