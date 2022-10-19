HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Thomas) Burrows, 78, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Peggy was born July 19, 1944, in Warren, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leroy Thomas and B. Virginia (Keene) Thomas.

She attended Eisenhower High School in Warren, Pennsylvania.

She loved crafting, making many unique items she shared with family and friends. She was a social butterfly, always talking and making new friends in her home at Hubbard Manor. Peggy enjoyed volunteering at Virginia Park. She could be seen planting flowers, weeding or working the concession stand. She had a strong sense of community, as she was on the Ladies Auxiliary for many of the VFW and American Legions in the area.

Peggy is survived by a daughter, Candy (Rodger) Laird of Hermitage; a son Robert Miligi; three sisters, Betty Harlow of Austintown, Ohio, Fayth Coughlin and Evora (Arwon) Wagner Chamberlin, both of Warren Pennsylvania; a brother Earl (Joann) Thomas of Iowa; a granddaughter, Heather (Joshua) Bush of Sharon and great-grandson, Logan Bush.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by a son, Troy Burrows and a brother, Kenneth Thomas.

In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

