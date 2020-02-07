Pedro Calleja, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pedro Calleja, 89, of Sharpsville, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Calleja was born January 21, 1931, in Wheatland, a son of the late Ramon and Leopoldina (Lombana) Calleja.

He was a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

Pedro served in the U.S. Army, 7th Infantry Division, during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sergeant. As a Combat Infantryman, he was assigned to a Columbian Battalion as a translator where he fought in the Battle of Porkchop Hill. He served an additional 33 years in the Army Reserves, where he earned the highest rank for a non-commissioned officer, retiring as Command Sergeant Major.

He was employed at the Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant in the Blooming Mill. He worked there more than 35 years, retiring June 30, 1984.

Pedro was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, Sharpsville.

He was also a life member of the VFW, Post#5286, Farrell; the American Legion, Post#299, Sharon; the Sharon Steel Pensioners Club; the Sharpsville Service Club and the Scoutmaster for Troop #27, at Our Lady of Fatima Church and Troop #11, at Wengler School.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Ann Karpinko, whom he married May 8, 1954, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell; two daughters, Catherine Tinglum and her husband, Hillis, of Hermitage and Lori Rendick and her husband, Gary, of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; a son, Gary Calleja and his wife, Renee, of Transfer; nine grandchildren, Ryan and Michael Rendick, Jacqueline, John “Jack” and Nicholas Reilly, Jahn Tinglum and Bradley and Jarett Calleja and five great-grandchildren, Nadia Bailey, Isabella and Isaac DeLong, Silas Pedro and Rowan Rendick and Maggie Mae Tinglum due in March.

In addition to his parents, Pedro was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Paul Calleja; a sister, Rose Marie Verdeck; a granddaughter, Margaret Tinglum and a great-grandson, Tyler Tinglum.

No matter if you knew him as Pedro, Dad, Grandpa, or “Grumpy”, he will be forever remembered as a kind, caring man devoted to helping others. As an active member of the community, he shared a deep love for the Shenango Valley, its sports and especially its people. He enjoyed the “Friday Night Lights” watching Farrell, Sharon and Sharpsville football games, becoming well known among the players. During the winter, he and Marge often went to local basketball games and became so popular with the Sharon team, reserved seats were established. As the patriarchal figure in the family, his home was everyone’s, in which anyone was invited. Pedro greatly enjoyed supporting his family in whatever sports they had participated in and always made a point to attend every game, no matter the distance. He had always lived life to the fullest, traveling with his wife to every state in the Continental US, many European countries, Canada, Mexico and his personal favorite, Alaska. From his unforgettable story-telling abilities to summer barbeques with roasted red peppers, Pedro was always surrounded by those who love him dearly and will forever be Calleja Strong.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

