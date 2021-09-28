Pauline Davis, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline “Polly” Davis, 75, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Davis was born October 1, 1945, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Bernard and Anna (Kuritz) Simonetti.

She was a graduate of Russellton High School.

A dedicated homemaker, for many years she also ran a hair salon out of her home.

Polly was a member of St. Patrick Church, Hubbard.

Many will remember her as a true matriarch of her family and she always loved when they were all together.

She is survived by a son, Patrick (Lisa Norris) Davis, of Calabash, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Abby Davis; three sisters, Frances Flaminio, Marie Kustra and Elizabeth Paige and one brother, Rudy Simonetti.

In addition to her parents; Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Davis, on June 25, 2013 and her son, Timothy Davis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

All services are private.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

