HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Barger, 63, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Paula was born July 16, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Claud and Elma (Guiler) Richard.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School and attended the Mercer County Vo-Tech, where she studied floral arrangements.

Paula was employed for several years in the cafeteria of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell Plant. Later, she worked for more than ten years for McDonald’s, East State Street location and more than 18 years at KFC, both in Hermitage.

A sports fanatic, she loved the Pittsburgh Penguins, Green Bay Packers and was a diehard New York Yankee fan. Her favorite player was Derek Jeter.

Paula also enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Barger, whom she married May 7, 1977; a daughter, Patricia Myers and her husband, Shawn, of Sharon; a son, David Barger and his wife, Rachel, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Mariah and Chase Myers and Matthew Barger; a sister, Pamela Laird and her husband, Russ, of Hermitage and an aunt, Jean Natoli.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

There is no funeral service.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.