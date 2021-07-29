Paul W. Clark, Jr., New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul W. Clark, Jr., 59, of New Castle, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in his residence.

Paul was born February 6, 1962, in Farrell, a son of the late Paul W. and Antoinette (Gargano) Clark, Sr.

He was a 1980 graduate of Farrell High School and worked at various restaurants as a cook.

He volunteered at the Keystone Blind Association, Hermitage.

Paul was a sports fan and, in his youth, he was a standout baseball player.

He was a very good son, brother, uncle and Godfather. He will be remembered for his ability to bring humor and lighten the mood, no matter the situation.

Paul was of the catholic faith.

He is survived by three sisters, Anna Blair, of Greenville, Linda (Keith) Osborne, of New Wilmington and Marcie Wirtjes, West Middlesex; a brother, Ken Clark, of Colona, Illinois and many friends in the high rise, where he lived.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Pacai.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Christine Conley and Lorri Asmen for being there for their brother.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Interment: Greene Cemetery, North Bloomfield, OH.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.