HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Turjan, Jr., 93, of Hermitage passed away November 16, 2023, in his residence.

Mr. Turjan was born March 8, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late Paul Turjan, Sr. and Frances (Barson) Turjan.

He was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.



A proud veteran, he served his nation in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War.

Paul retired from Sawhill Tubular’s former Sharon plant in 1995, where he worked as a guard.



On November 18, 1956, he married the former Hilda Crawford, whom passed away July 15, 2012. Paul always looked forward to hunting, going to flea markets and perusing garage sales. He also had a talent working with his hands and enjoyed mechanical work.



He is survived by a son, Timothy E. Turjan (Debbie), of Hartford, Ohio; a daughter, Patricia Tomko, of Mentor, Ohio; a brother, Harvey Turjan (Karen), of West Middlesex; four grandchildren, Matthew Turjan, Cole and Bryce Tomko, and Zachary Fejes; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Turjan, of Hermitage.



In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by a son, Donald Turjan; a brother, Euguene Turjan; and a son-in-law, Daniel Tomko.



In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

