Paul T. Levitsky, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul T. Levitsky, 84, of Brookfield passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, in O’Brien Memorial Home.

Mr. Levitsky was born August 27, 1935, in Masury, a son of the late John and Anastasia (March) Levitsky.

A 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School, he also honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Paul worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Brookfield and later, for Frank Cross Trucking in Masury.

Paul was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

A peaceful and reserved man, he enjoyed keeping to himself and watching television.

He is survived by a niece, Veronica Lumpp and a nephew, Michael Levitsky, all of Masury; a great nephew, Daniel (Carly) Lumpp and their son Ethan and a great niece, Jessica (Justin) Stine and their daughter, Eliza.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Cross and Mary Levitsky; and three brothers, Andrew, John and Michael Levitsky.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Entombment: St. Mary Cemetery Columbarium, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.