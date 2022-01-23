HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Sanders, 82, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Sanders was born May 28, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George G. Sanders and the late Geraldine (Steindorf) Sanders Ryan.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School, where he was a standout athlete. Paul continued his education and athletics at Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in business.

After graduation, he quickly found his calling as a teacher and coach.

His sports career in track and cross country was astounding. He was the 1956 PIAA high school state champion in cross country and a national top ten finisher twice at Westminster College.

Paul began his 41-year teaching career at Joseph Badger School District in Kinsman, Ohio. He retired in 2001, from Hickory Middle School, having taught Early American History for 36 years. During his tenure at Hickory, he coached cross country, track and field and middle school boys’ basketball.

Paul then went on to become an Assistant Track and Field Coach and an Assistant Cross Country Coach at his alma mater, Westminster College. For 21 years, his influence contributed to numerous PAC Championship wins. Paul’s outstanding athletic and coaching careers were recognized by his inductions into the Lawrence County Hall of Fame, Westminster College Titans Sports Hall of Fame and most recently, the Mercer County Hall of Fame.

His love of sports didn’t stop simply with coaching, Paul supported many of Hickory’s sports teams. For many years, he helped coach and mentor various local outstanding runners. Paul was also a starter at the Tam O’ Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage for 41 years.

Despite volunteering and coaching at all levels, Paul always made time for his family and never missed a Sunday dinner. Paul will be remembered as a people person with uncanny wit and a contagious sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Betty Ross; their three daughters, Barbara Sanders and her husband, James George, Sharon, Shelley Sanders and her partner, Cynthia Turner, Sarasota, Florida, Stacey Dickason and her husband, Robert, Struthers, Ohio and one grandson, Andrew Paul Dickason.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the “The Community Foundation” referencing the “Paul Sanders Legacy Fund,” care of The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146 or online at comm-foundation.org/sanders.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Wallace Memorial Chapel of Westminster College, 149 Maple Street, New Wilmington, with Reverend Jim Mohr, officiating.

There will be a calling and receiving hour for family and friends before the service at 2:00 p.m.

For those unable to attend, there will be a live stream link of the service at athletics.Westminster.edu/watch/?Live=465&type=Live.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.