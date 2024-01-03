SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Raymond Rohrdanz, 75, of Masury passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, in his residence.

Mr. Rohrdanz was born June 23, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Raymond and Reida (Sunday) Rohrdanz.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1966, he completed his bachelor’s degree at Youngstown State University.

Paul began his career at Verizon working as a janitor, worked his way up to lineman, was promoted to engineer, and was ultimately made a manager.

An avid golfer, Paul also volunteered as a driver for the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels.

His wife of 53 years, Tina (Messersmith) Rohrdanz, whom he married on December 5, 1970, survives at their home in Masury.

Paul is also survived by a daughter, Melissa Cummings (Mark), of Hubbard, Ohio; three grandchildren, Marky, Maddox, and Marlo Cummings; a brother, John Rohrdanz (Karen), of Farrell; a sister, Sue Corbit (Dave), of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul’s famous quote was “It was my pleasure in meeting you.”

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.