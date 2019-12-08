Paul R. Carnes, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Carnes of Hermitage passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, at Whispering Oaks in Hermitage, with family by his side. He was 91.

Mr. Carnes was born January 2, 1928 in Sharon, a son of the late Paul D. and Jessie (Morrison) Carnes.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School.

Paul served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer in Japan during WWII. He was the recipient of the World War II and Army of Occupation Medals and, following Japan’s surrender, was a guard at the Imperial Palace.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and began his career at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He retired from Wean United in Austintown, Ohio, where he was employed for more than thirty years as a numerical control programmer and developed punch card data processing applications to directly control automated machinery.

Following his retirement, he worked as a machinist for the Joy Cone Company in Hermitage for ten years.

Paul was an active charter member of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage and belonged to its Special Activity Group. He was also an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk, Lodge # 103 in Sharon for more than 50 years.

Paul enjoyed family activities, holiday meals and celebrating his grandkids milestones and watching their activities.

A staunch supporter of Sharon High School, he manned the chains and down marker for Sharon Tiger football games for 35 years and drove athletes and students to special events and games.

He was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked forward to spending the winter months in Florida for the past 20 years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, the former Patricia Anne DeCapua, whom he married in the former St. Joseph Church in Sharon on February 13, 1954; a daughter, Mary Beth Weikal and her husband Jim of Transfer; a son, Kevin Paul Carnes and his wife Mary Elizabeth of Fredericksburg, Virginia; five grandchildren, Zachary, Shane and Adam Weikal and his wife Stacy and Alexandra and Brockton Carnes and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, James D. Carnes of Mercer; a sister, Alice V. Carnes of Erie and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his step-father, Dolan C. Ramsey and two sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Davis (George) and Priscilla Denny (Jim).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road in Hermitage, PA 16148, the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street in Sharon, PA 16146 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road in Hermitage, with Very Reverend Richard J. Allen, Evangelical, pastor as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW Honor Guard immediately following the Mass.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum in Hermitage.