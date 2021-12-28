SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul L. Klabon, 87, of Shenango Township passed away with his wife and son by his side early Monday morning, December 27, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Klabon was born December 11, 1934, in New Castle, a son of the late William and Mary (Bogdjewich) Klabon. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Shenango High School in 1953.

A proud veteran, Paul served for two years in the U.S. Army and later served an additional four years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

For 29 years, he worked as a traffic manager at the former Crane Co., New Castle. Paul later worked as a project manager for the Lawrence Co. Housing Authority and during retirement, drove a student-passenger van for the Shenango Township School District, where the kids endearingly addressed him as, “Mr. Paul.”

Paul was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site, where he served as an usher at the 4:00 p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for more than 20 years. He was also an active volunteer for the Church Easter Festival, Summer Festival and annual pierogi sales.

Paul was also a social member of the Bessemer Croatian Club.

What he enjoyed most of all was spending time in his garden and working around the home.

His wife of 58 years, the former Patricia Quinn, whom he married May 18, 1963, survives at her home in Shenango Township.

Also surviving is his son, Greg Klabon, also Shenango Township; three sisters, Louise Kielar (William), Poland, Ohio, Ann Warzyla (Chester), Twinsburg, Ohio and Sophie Jereb (Frank), Poland, Ohio. A proud uncle, Paul had more than 200 nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, John and William Klabon and four sisters, Agnes Ronan, Mary Murdock, Helen Robosky and Jenny Koprivnak.

Calling hours will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: Parkside Mausoleum, Shenango Township.