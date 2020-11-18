Paul Joseph “Yogi” Teague, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Joseph “Yogi” Teague, 85, of Vienna, Ohio, formerly of Follansbee, West Virginia, passed away on November 16, 2020.

Yogi was born May 24, 1935, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the only child of the late Joseph and Olga Teague.

Yogi worked in the Security Department at Weirton Steel and retired after 33 years.

Yogi is survived by his wife, Norma Teague and children, Dan Teague and his wife Becky, Kathy Strange and her husband Charlie and Beth Teague. Also surviving are: granddaughter Rachel McDermott and her husband Kevin and great-granddaughters, Teagan and Brynn.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



