Paul J. Wisnowski, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Wisnowski, 67, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, December 10, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Wisnowski was born October 24, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank Wisniowski and Nancy (Donnelly) Hann.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1970 graduate of Sharon High School.

Paul was a longtime employee of the former Packard Electric Corporation and retired from Delphi Automotive, Vienna, Ohio. He was also a 27 year volunteer fire fighter at Wheatland and Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Departments.

He belonged to the Son’s of the American Legion, Post #299 and Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge # 103, both in Sharon.

Paul kept a close eye to the sky. He looked forward to storm chasing and gave a daily weather forecast on his facebook page. In his younger years he was an avid bicyclist. More recently, Paul enjoyed attending car cruise-ins, watching drag racing and joy riding with his son.

He is survived by a son, Joseph Wisnowski of Wheatland; a sister, Carol Paoletta and her husband, Christopher, of Sharon; a brother, Anthony “Kip” Wisnowski of Kansas City, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Sharon.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Monday, December 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, in the funeral home with Rev. Adam Trambley, Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.