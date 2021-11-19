Paul J. Isco, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Isco, 70, of Vienna, OH passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 14, 2021, in Nugents CCRC, Hermitage.

Mr. Isco was born October 30, 1951, in Sharon, a son of Paul A. and Constance L. (Iannelli) Isco.

He was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School.

For 32 years, Paul was employed by the General Motors Corporations’ Lordstown Plant, retiring in 2000.

An avid golfer and bowler, he participated in many leagues throughout his life.

His wife of 30 years, the former Leslie A. Foster, whom he married July 31, 1995, survives at home in Vienna.

He is also survived by a daughter, Amy Isco, Hermitage; a sister, Paula Miller; and a brother, Gary Isco, both of Brookfield, Ohio.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.