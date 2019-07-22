Paul H. Campoli, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul H. Campoli, 58, of Sharpsville, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in his home.

Paul was born June 3, 1961, in Sharon, a son of Paul F. and Carmella (Scibelli) Campoli.

He was a 1979 graduate of Sharpsville High School and later attended trade school where he learned tool and die machining.

He was employed as a tool and die machinist at Steel City Corporation, in Austintown, Ohio and most recently Dinesol Plastics, in Niles, Ohio.

Paul was of the Catholic faith.

He was a devoted husband and father and an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Paul enjoyed being outdoors whether it was mowing or gardening. Paul’s greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife, Heather and daughter, Rachel.

He is survived by his wife, the former Heather Minett, whom he married May 12, 2014; his mother, Carmella Campoli of Sharpsville; a daughter, Rachel Campoli of Hubbard, Ohio; two stepsons, Elijah Mahan of Michigan and Andrew Mahan of Champion, Ohio; two sisters, Gloria Fragle of Hermitage and Alice Mattocks and her fiancé, Steven Jubelirer, of Sharon and a brother, James Campoli and his wife, Roberta, of Hermitage. Paul is also survived by six loving nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the ALS Association, at www.ALS.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Avenue, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.