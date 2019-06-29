Paul G. Wilson Obituary

SOLON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul G. Wilson, 53, formerly of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Solon, Ohio.

Mr. Wilson was born October 20, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of George and Patricia “Patty” (Shayuth) Wilson.

A 1984 graduate of Mercer High School, he completed his Bachelors of Science degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later completed his graduate studies at Cornell University, Ithica, New York, earning a Master’s in Chemistry.

Paul was employed by Tarkett USA, Inc, Solon, Ohio, where he worked as a chemist in their research and development department. He previously worked in a similar capacity for GAF-ELK, Ennis, Texas.

Paul was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed sailing, making stained glass windows and bird watching. Always a scientist, he also had an interest in geology and often studied the composition of many of the earth’s rocks and minerals. Paul was an expert Schnauzer groomer and enjoyed having them as pets throughout his life. He loved spending time with his family, especially taking his children to the State Fair of Texas, or even just watching television with his father.

He is survived by his two children, Blake Wilson, Austin, Texas and Kathryn “Katy” Wilson and their mother, Janine Wilson, both of Waxahachie, Texas; his father, George Wilson, Hermitage; a sister, Julianne Lavin and her companion, Anthony Leesang, Sunrise, Florida; a brother, James (Lisa) Wilson, Arlington, Virginia and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephew.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 3803 North Fairfax Drive Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, July 2 in St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, July 2 in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment will be held on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.