Patsy L. Petrucci, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy L. Petrucci, 85, of New Castle passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.



Mr. Petrucci was born April 1, 1934, in New Castle, a son of the late Gabriel and Florence (Miggolizzi) Petrucci.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1953.



A proud veteran, Patsy honorably served in the U.S. Army from July 18, 1955 to July 12, 1957.



An exceptional welder, he was employed by Rockwell International’s Axle Division in New Castle for many years.



Patsy was a member of St. Vitus Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

He was also a member of the Polish Falcons, Nest 146; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nest 455 and was a past member of the Sons of Italy and the Duca degli Abruzzi, all of New Castle.

Patsy enjoyed bowling and loved playing golf, his greatest joy was being with his family.



His wife of 59 years, the former Joan N. Thomas, whom he married September 17, 1960, survives at home.



Also surviving are two sons, Patsy (Debbie) Petrucci, of Charleston, South Carolina and David (Debbie) Petrucci of New Castle and four grandchildren, Jenna, David and Olivia Petrucci and Katie Brown.



In addition to his parents, Patsy was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Joseph Petrucci.



Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.



Funeral service will be immediately follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, in the funeral home, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr., officiating. Full military honors will be rendered prior to the service by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.



Interment will be in St. Vitus Cemetery, Shenango Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.