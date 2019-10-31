Patrick W. Maurice, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick W. Maurice, 73, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Maurice was born January 10, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Henry C. and Bernice (Wolford) Maurice. A lifelong area resident, he was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For 18 years, Pat worked as a millwright at National Castings in Sharon. He then acquired his CDL and worked as a truck driver for R.S. & L Trucking, Sharon, and later worked in the same capacity for FedEx Freight Services.

Pat was a member of the American Carpo-Russ Club, Sharon.

He enjoyed hunting and woodworking. Pat also loved listening to “Doo-wop” music and spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Sharon Snyder, whom he married August 31, 1965, passed away in 1997.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Lori (Frank) Womer, Sharon; a son, Pete (Janice) Maurice, Sharpsville; three sisters, Kim Terlesky, Brookfield; Kathy (Steve) Koosh, Hermitage and Connie (Mike) Martin, Ravenna, Ohio; five brothers, Ron (Marianne) Maurice, Sharon; Tim (Becky) Maurice, Sharpsville; Dan (Chris) Maurice, Hermitage; Jeff (Sue) Maurice, Missouri; and Mike (Donna) Maurice, Indiana; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Pat was preceded in death by two brothers Thomas and David Maurice.

In keeping with Pat’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the cemetery chapel of America’s Cemetery, 2619 E State St, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.