GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick W. Byrne, 79, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly a longtime resident of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Byrne was born March 17, 1943, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John R. and Ruth (Miller) Byrne.
He attended Canon McMillan High School, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
For the majority of his life, Pat worked as a truck driver.
Pat was of the Christian faith.
He enjoyed listening to music and singing, particularly the “Oldies.”
Pat is survived by a daughter, Josey Byrne, Oakdale, Pennsylvania; his longtime companion, Susie McAninch, with whom he made his home in Greenville; and a grandson, Jacob Poling, Oakdale, Pennsylvania.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.