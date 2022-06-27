GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick W. Byrne, 79, of Greenville, P ennsylvania, formerly a longtime resident of Oakdale, P ennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Byrne was born March 17, 1943, in Connellsville, P ennsylvania, a son of the late John R. and Ruth (Miller) Byrne.

He attended Canon McMillan High School, Canonsburg, P ennsylvania.

For the majority of his life, Pat worked as a truck driver.

Pat was of the Christian faith.

He enjoyed listening to music and singing, particularly the “Oldies.”

Pat is survived by a daughter, Josey Byrne, Oakdale, P ennsylvania; his longtime companion, Susie McAninch, with whom he made his home in Greenville; and a grandson, Jacob Poling, Oakdale, P ennsylvania.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.