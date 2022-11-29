HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Lannon “Murph” Murphy, of Hermitage, died peacefully in his home on the morning of Thursday, November 24. He was 79 years old.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1943, to Leo P. Murphy and Dorothy E. (Young) Murphy, he spent his first 13 years in Pittsburgh before moving to Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania in 1956.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and attended Youngstown State University before being drafted into military service during the Vietnam War. Pat served one tour of duty in which he was a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne.

After returning home, Pat was then employed by Sears and Roebuck Co. located within the Shenango Valley Mall, where he worked for the next 35 years in the main store and in the Auto Center. This was where he met his beloved wife of 15 years, Kiki L. (Laou) Murphy. They had one child, Sean P. Murphy, who resides in Meadville with his wife, Bonnie A. (Breen) Murphy and Pat’s grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, and Cecilia.

Pat is also survived by his sister, Nancy J. (Murphy) Seddon and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed his company and wry sense of humor. He is also survived by his constant companion, a Jack Russell/Dachshund mix named Wally, who now resides with Sean and his family.

Pat enjoyed many hobbies, particularly reading, listening to music, working crossword puzzles and other word games such as NPR’s Sunday Puzzler. He also was engaged in a long-running auto project, which has been passed on to his son and may eventually be handed down to his grandchildren. Pat followed all of Pittsburgh’s sports teams, with a particular focus on the Penguins. He greatly enjoyed his family’s annual vacation on the Outer Banks, staying in various locations such as Kitty Hawk and Duck.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Kiki L. Murphy and his niece, Jill E. (Seddon) Shipman.

Memorial contributions can be made by becoming a member of or donate to your local Public Broadcasting station.

At this time, there will be no visiting hours or services but a celebration of Pat’s life will be announced at a later date.

Service information will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

