NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick A. McCleery, 67, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, in his home.

Mr. McCleery was born March 17, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Austin G. “Bud” and Beatrice “Bea” (Padovani) McCleery.

A 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding, he also attended Kent State University.

For 47 years, Pat was employed by Pepsi-Cola Bottlers of Youngstown, retiring as a service technician in March of 2021. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 377 of Youngstown for his entire career.

Pat was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, where he served as usher, an in-home visitor and Eucharistic Minister, participated in book studies, remained active in lay ministries of the church and was always present at all social events held by the church.

Pat loved traveling with his wife, Joy and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

His beloved wife of 25 years, Vera “Joy” (Peterson) McCleery, whom he married July 4, 1997, survives at their home in New Castle.

Pat is also survived by five children, Holly, Nellie, Kerry and Paul McCleery and Elizabeth Suders; a sister, Beth Servati (Ralph) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

An hour of reception will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill Street, New Castle. Service of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Erin Betz Shank, vicar, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

