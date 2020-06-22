Patricia T. “Pat” Hoyson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia T. “Pat” Hoyson, 88, of Sharon passed away late Saturday evening, June 20, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Hoyson was born December 16, 1931, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Patrick Cavalier and Thelma McEwen, and later graduated from Homestead High School in 1949.

For more than 30 years, Pat worked as a waitress at the former Schuster’s Steak House in Masury, Ohio, where she was well-known for baking the delicious cheesecake that was served as a desert.

Pat was of the Methodist Faith.

In addition to baking, she also enjoyed crafts, especially plastic canvas and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Elizabeth) Bryce, St. Petersburg, Florida; Gary (Scarlet) Bryce, Limestone, Pennsylvania and Raymond (Cheryl) Bryce, Sharon; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a son, Richard Bryce and a grandson, Bobby Funk.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.