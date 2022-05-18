HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ruth Planchak, 96, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Paoli ( Pennsylvania) Hospital.

Mrs. Planchak was born November 29, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of Joseph and Mary (Flannery) Broderick.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School, Youngstown.

A homemaker, Patricia was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. She was also a member of the Hermitage Women’s Club.

She enjoyed socializing and looked forward to attending her golf league and bridge clubs. She also liked to play mahjong in her spare time.

Her husband, Eugene Planchak, whom she married on September 12, 1946, passed away on June 22, 1982.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Planchak and his wife, Anne, Woodbridge, Virginia, Michael Planchak and his wife, Marina, Dayton, Ohio and John “Jack” Planchak and his wife, Karen of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, John W., Amanda, Christopher, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Katherine, Kelley, Michelle and John D. and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Planchak.

Services dates and times are not complete and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.