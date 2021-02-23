Patricia “Patty” J. Ferrari, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” J. Ferrari of New Castle passed away at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following a brief illness. She was 77.

Mrs. Ferrari was born March 3, 1943 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and attended business school in Beaver Falls, Pa. Patty was an operating room secretary at the former St. Francis Hospital, New Castle, for 27 years.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eugene K. Ferrari, whom she married October 31, 1964; a daughter, Michelle L. Katsadas and her husband Paul, of New Castle; a grandson, Ryan J. George and his wife Karley, of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Lynn Giddings, of Hermitage and Alex Nour, who was like a grandson to her.

Patty was preceded in death by a sister, Linda L. Evans (James); and her mother-in-law, Stella Paulenich, who passed away in November of 2018.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Co. Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd, New Castle, PA 16101.

Per Patty’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



