Patricia “Patsy” Webster, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patsy” Webster, 71, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Patsy was born February 21, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Grace (Marletto) Smeraglia.

She was a 1968 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was a 30-year retiree from Delphi Packard Electric Corp., Warren, Ohio.

Patsy was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and previously served as a lector at St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #55, Farrell.

An avid reader, Patsy volunteered to read for the Keystone Blind Association. Following her retirement, she also assisted elderly as a caregiver.

She is survived by a daughter, Alissa Ann Webster, of Hermitage; a sister, Mary Beth Fragle, of Sharon; a brother, Frank Smeraglia and his wife Becky, of Sharpsville; four nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Patricia Webster, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.