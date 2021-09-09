Patricia “Patsy” Sostak, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patsy” Sostak, 81, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Sostak was born February 26, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of Samuel “Sam” and Geneviera (Pacifico) Wiley.

Her husband of 61 years, Steve Sostak, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving is a brother, Richard Wiley and his wife, Virginia, Newport Richey, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by a sister, Olive P. Collet; and a brother, Sylvester J. Wiley.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.