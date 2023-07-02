HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Hoyney Voytik, 78, of Hermitage, passed away Friday evening, June 30, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home.

Patricia was born November 23, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Napierkoski) Hoyney.

Pat was a graduate of Farrell High School and later earned an Associate’s Degree in Business at the former Sharon Business School.

As a young woman, she worked retail at Golden Dawn in Sharon and Kroger’s in Hermitage. After the closing of Kroger’s, she began working for Giordano Construction in New Wilmington and later for Albertson’s, Sweetbay & Winn-Dixie, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, retiring in 2017.

She was baptized at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, received her confirmation and holy communion at Saints Peter & Paul Lutheran Church in Sharon and attended Zion Lutheran Church in Fort Myers, Florida.

On February 3, 1962, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her husband, Donald E. Voytik. They enjoyed 57 years of a wonderful marriage up until his passing on September 10, 2019. Since 2001, Don and Pat lived six months in Florida and six in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

A very close family, they all spent many good times together at Reimold Brothers Campground in Transfer, Pennsylvania, to Indian Creek Resort at Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, to Bayside Estates in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Their children still talk of the campfires and the wonderful memories they made.

Her marriage to Donald E. Voytik at St. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church was the beginning of many blessings. This union was blessed with three sons, Mark J. (Lori) Voytik of Hermitage; Brian J. (Stephanie) Voytik of Sharon; Dr. Gary J. (Brenda) Voytik of Cleveland, Tennessee; a daughter, Jennifer Susan Voytik of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her former daughter-in-law, Hallie Voytik; nine grandchildren, Dr. Malia Voytik, Matthew Voytik, Ashton Voytik, Brock Voyik, Lane Voytik, Cole Voytik, Marissa Cruz (Ruly), Chad Voytik (Amanda) and Mariah Gibson (Jacob) and two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ella Brooks. Pat’s greatest joy was watching them play sports and time spent with her four children and nine grandchildren. Pat was so proud of all their many achievements. Pat is also survived by a sister, Susan (Jerry) Bostocky of Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Gartner and Norma Ferringer; an infant niece, Wendi Sue and a brother-in-law, Howard Ferringer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Following her funeral at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Pat’s earthly body will be committed into God’s care and laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery next to her husband and parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

My day of glory has come! I am now with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! There is no greater joy!

