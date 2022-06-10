SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Marie Stevens, 79, of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, in her daughter’s home.

Ms. Stevens was born November 14, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Marianne (Guadagni) Gardlock.

She was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School.

A talented entertainer, she was a successful singer and songwriter. She recorded a record and had a Top 5 hit in Europe for her song “I Always Pick the Wrong Guy.”

Patricia was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She was also a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sharon, where she was the past president.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and teaching her children to sing and cook. Her favorite season was Christmas and took great pride in being a homemaker to her children. Above all, Patricia cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by six children, Michelle Mohr of Canton, Debbie (Drew) Vance of Lafayette, Indiana, Becky (George) Davis, Cleveland, Ohio, Patte (Ed) Luchey of Sharpsville, William (Rose) Stevens of Rootstown, Ohio and Andrea Stevens, Ravenna, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Andrea Deluca, whom she loved to celebrate birthdays together, Neshannock, Township and two other siblings, Susan Klamer of Sharpsville and Ralph Gardlock, Jr. of New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Stevens and a sister, Marjie Greguric.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m, until the time of the service, Wednesday, June 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St Joseph’s Church, officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.