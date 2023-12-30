HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Marie Porter, 81, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Porter was born on May 2, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Hannrahan) McCann.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Youngstown State University.

She and her husband, John, whom she married on July 17, 1965, moved to Indiana. Patricia was the director of the nonprofit agency, Happiness Bag, a center for children with physical and mental disabilities, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Following her husband’s death on August 26, 1995, she relocated back to the Shenango Valley and was the director of a domestic violence shelter, Some Place Safe, Incorporated in Warren, Ohio.

Patricia enjoyed her retirement. She travelled extensively, making trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Bahamas and multiple vacations to Ireland. She was proud of the fact that she went ziplining and took a hot air balloon ride in her 70s. Patrcia also assisted preparing her class reunions and looked forward to having lunch with her classmates at the former Golden Apple Inn, Wheatland.

An avid reader, she belonged to “Great Discussions” a political discussion group that met at the Shenango Valley Community Library, Sharon.

She is survived by a daughter, Christy Porter, Sharon; a son, J. Scott Porter and his wife Peggy, Indianapolis, Indiana and two grandchildren, Devlin and Kendall Porter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hnida and two brothers, John “Jack” and Thomas McCann.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Reverend James Power officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be at King’s Chapel Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

