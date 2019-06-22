Patricia Mae Ruffo Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Mae Ruffo, formerly a longtime resident of Wakefield Drive, Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC. She was 87.

Mrs. Ruffo was born July 15, 1931, in Sharpsville, a daughter of George and Grace (Ogden) Green.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Brookfield High School in 1949.

A self-employed beautician, Pat worked out of her home for many years and was later employed by the former Sharon Stationary. In her later years, she worked for Macy’s in the Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage. She also worked as an election clerk at Precinct NW4, Hermitage, for many years.

Pat was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She was also a member of the Hickory Hornets Football Mothers Club for 17 consecutive years.

Pat enjoyed playing cards with her neighborhood card club. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildrens’ many sporting events and activities.

Her sense of humor will be dearly missed.

Her husband, William R. Ruffo, Sr., whom she married October 21, 1950, passed away November 15, 2001.

She is survived by five sons, William Ruffo and David (Jan) Ruffo, all of Hermitage; Terrence Ruffo of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Timothy (Tricia) Ruffo of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Christopher (Wendy) Ruffo of Hermitage; two sisters, Georgeann Stainbrook of Sharon and Gracie Lacey of Cortland, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Lana (Cory) Sump, Chelsea Ruffo and her fiancé, Ben Abbot, David Jim and Danielle Ruffo, Kami and Anthony Ruffo, Tim, Sam and Jake Ruffo and Luke, Abby and Eli Ruffo and four great-grandchildren, Nora, Neil and Leah Sump and Nathan Ruffo.

In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday, June 22 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 22 in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.